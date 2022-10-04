Adipurush: Kriti Sanon calls playing Sita a 'dream experience', adds 'I hope I don't disappoint'

Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Adipurush: Actor Kriti Sanon feels fortunate to receive the opportunity of playing Sita in Adipurush. "I consider myself fortunate because very few actors get a chance to be a part of such a film, to play a part like this. I got it quite early in my life. I remember the last day of my shoot; I was very emotional because I didn't want to leave the part. It's been a dream experience. I just hope I don't disappoint you all. I hope you like me," Kriti said.

Earlier, Prabhas had told Variety that after saying yes to the film, he got a little stressed, doubting himself if he could play the character of Lord Ram. "After three days, I got a little stressed because I thought it's the most precious film for the country -- can I do it?" Prabhas told Variety. "Om said not to worry and so it was a beautiful thing that happened. I think it's the most prestigious film in my life."

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is based on the Hindu mythological text Ramayana with heavy use of CGI and VFX.

Recently, the film's teaser was launched in Ayodhya. The teaser shows Lord Ram who is ready to destroy the empire of evil built by Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh.

The teaser impressed cinemagoers, however, a section of netizens trolled the film for its 'horrible, cartoonish' VFX. Netizens also weren't impressed with Saif Ali Khan's Ravana look. Many stated that Saif as Ravan looked more like Mughal invaders Babar and Aurangzeb and even to some extent invader Taimur (Timur) but not Ravana at all, who was a Shiv bhakt.

Adipurush will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, it will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023.Sharad Kelkar will be Prabhas` voice in Adipurush. He earlier dubbed for Prabhas in the Hindi version of Baahubali.