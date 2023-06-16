Adipurush: Kamala Gowani Trust hosts special screening of Prabhas-starrer for 200 underprivileged elders, children

A poster of the movie Adipurush

As Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush will release in cinemas on June 16, Kamla Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani’s trustee Nidarshana Gowani will host a special screening of the movie for underprivileged children and elders. After Ranbir Kapoor and producer Abhishek Agarwal, Nidarshana has joined the act of philanthropy by sponsoring over 200 tickets for the highly anticipated film, Adipurush. The tickets will be provided to underprivileged children, elderly people from old age homes, and handicapped children in Mumbai. The screening, organized by the trust, is set to take place on June 17, 2023.

Kamla Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani made this contribution to ensure that children and elderly individuals from marginalized backgrounds have the opportunity to experience the cinematic retelling of the epic saga. By sponsoring the tickets, Gowani seeks to inspire and educate these individuals about the cultural heritage and values depicted in the Ramayana.

Nidarshana Gowani said, “The screening of Adipurush on June 17 promises to be an exceptional event, with the participation of underprivileged children, elderly individuals, and handicapped children. It will serve as a reminder of the values of compassion, courage, and righteousness that form the essence of the Ramayana, inspiring and enlightening the audience.”

On June 8, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor will book 10,000 tickets of Adipurush for underprivileged children. Interestingly, Ranbir has been in the news for starring in Nitesh Tiwari's version of Ramayana with Alia Bhatt. There have been reports of Kapoor and Bhatt leading Tiwari's adaptation of the Indian epic as Ram and Sita.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handle with a creative confirming Ranbir's participation in the movie. He shared a poster of Adipurush, and wrote, "#Xclusiv… RANBIR KAPOOR TO BOOK 10,000 TICKETS OF ‘ADIPURUSH’ FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED CHILDREN… OFFICIAL POSTER…#RanbirKapoor #Adipurush #Prabhas #KritiSanon #SaifAliKhan #SunnySingh #DevdattaNage." Om Raut-directed Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of Indian epic Ramayana, and it also stars Sunny Singh as Laxmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, and Krishna Kotian as Dasharatha.