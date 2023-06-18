Adipurush holds well at Hindi box office, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer may collect Rs 37 crore on day 2

Adipurush/ Jai Shri Ram

One of the most anticipated Bollywood films Adipurush has been released in theatres. Despite negative reviews, Om Raut's film scored the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023. On Day 1, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer earned Rs 126 crore worldwide.

Now, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film is expected to collect Rs 37 crore at the Hindi box office on day 2. Adipurush has been trending on social media ever since the trailer of the film was released. Meanwhile, a protest was held in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district on Saturday demanding a national ban on the screening of the movie 'Adipurush' which protesters claimed is a conspiracy against Sanatan dharma.

A handful of members of 'Korea Sahitya Avam Kala Manch' reached a complex in Manendragarh town and staged a demonstration in front of a theatre screening the movie. Manch member Anamika Chakraborty, who led the protest, said the name 'Adipurush' itself is misleading.

“The film is based on Ramayana and Lord Ram was 'maryada purushottam' not 'Adipurush'. This film is sending a very wrong message to society and misleading our young generation. This movie is a plot against Sanatan Dharma," she alleged and demanded that screening of this movie be stopped in the country immediately.

Chakraborty alleged the manner in which the characters of Ravan and Lord Hanuman are portrayed in the movie was shameful. Fronted by Prabhas, "Adipurush" has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others.

The 3D multilingual film, also starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, was released across the country on Friday. Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had alleged an attempt was made to tarnish the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in the movie and said the Congress government may consider banning it in the state if people demand so. (With inputs from PTI)

Read|Heart of Stone trailer: Alia Bhatt plays fiery villain in her Hollywood debut film starring Gal Gadot, fans say 'omg'