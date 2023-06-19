Search icon
Adipurush director Om Raut shares how he convinced Prabhas to play Lord Rama: 'It was impossible to...'

Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, has Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh aka Ravana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Prabhas-Om Raut/Instagram

The mythological action film Adipurush, based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, has Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). In a recent interview, Om revealed why he chose Prabhas to play Lord Rama and how he convinced the Baahubali star for the same.

Talking to IndiaToday.in, the filmmaker said, "He was my only choice, he has been my only choice. If you watch Adipurush, it's made for the new generation. It's made for our youth. Prabhas fit perfectly for this role because his heart is very clean and also your eyes are a reflection of your heart and you can see the sincerity, honesty, and genuineness in Prabhas's eyes. He is a big star but so humble. So when I thought of doing this, I could only think of him."

Raut also shared how he convinced the Rebel actor for the role during the pandemic as he continued, "To be honest, it was not easy to convince him because I had a conversation with him on the phone during the pandemic, when we were all stuck. The conversation went like this, 'He asked me what is it that you want me to play? So I said, are you serious? I mean, I want you to play Prabhu Shri Ram. I want you to play the character of Raghav. He said, are you sure? I said, yes. Then he was like how will this happen?' It was impossible to narrate the film on a Zoom call to such a big star."

"So fortunately, I got one pilot who was ready to fly from Mumbai to Hyderabad and bring me back the same day. I went to Hyderabad, and once I narrated the film to him, he immediately said yes. He was very excited and he's always a person who's backed me and believed in the direction that I wanted to go in. He has always been there and by the grace of God, I think he will be there even in the future", the director concluded.

Before Adipurush, Om Raut made his directorial debut with the 2015 Marathi-language biographical film Lokmanya: Ek Yugpurush based on the life of freedom fighter and nationalist Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He entered Bollywood with the 2020 historical action film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

