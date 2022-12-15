Search icon
Adipurush director Om Raut gets brutally trolled for praising Avatar 2, netizens say 'he should learn how...'

Om Raut attended the special screening of Avatar 2, and his views on the film left netizens baffled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 08:08 AM IST

Om Raut- Avatar 2

James Cameron's much-awaited film Avatar: The Way of Water has already become the most popular film before its release, and even Bollywood is mighty impressed with the sequel. Recently, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, and it was attended by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan and others. 

Adipurush director Om Raut was also among the attendee, and he shared his reaction to the film. In a video shared by 20th Century Fox, Om shared his review of the film, and said, "I think it's a phenomenal experience watching this film, especially in IMAX 3D." Even Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari called it a "visual treat."

Here are celebs' reviews for Avatar 2

As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens started trolling Om Raut for commenting on Avatar. The Tanhaji director's upcoming film Adipurush met with an unfavourable response. The first teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon starrer irked netizens, and they have the VFX outlandish. Thus, social media users found Om Raut's views on Avatar 2 funny. A user stated that Avatar 2 could be the reason why Adipurush is currently being reshot, "The reason why om started to reshoot Adipursh." Another user wrote, "seeing om raut saying its visuals are mind blowing makes me cry." 

A netizen wrote, "seeing Om specifically put emphasis on the word "3D" gave me laugh. Looks like he learnt what a movie specifically made to watch in "3D" actually means." One of the netizens stated, "If OM watch this masterpiece..then he's gonna delay adipurush for straight next 3 years until 2026." 

For the unversed, Adipurush was earlier slated for January 11, 2023 release. But, due to re-work on special effects, the film has been pushed for June 16, 2023. Avatar: The Way of Water will hit cinemas on December 16, 2023. 

 

