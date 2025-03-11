Manoj Muntashir has made a controversial remark that toilets should be built on the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave.

Manoj Muntashir, who had received immense backlash for using pedestrian language and modern-day slangs in the dialogus of the 2023 film Adipurush, has stirred another controversy as he had said that there is no need to destroy Aurangzeb's grave and suggested to build toilets on the grave of Mughal emperor.

On Tuesday, March 11, the lyricist took to his social media, shared a video and captioned it, "Aurangzeb's grave should not be removed, why? Let me tell you." In the clip, Manoj can be heard saying, "When we were fighting a legal battle for the Ram Temple, they had given us advice that Ram is present in every particle, so a hospital or a school should be built there instead. I want to repeat what they said. There is no need to destroy Aurangzeb's grave. Instead, a toilet should be built on it."

"Swachh Bharat Mission is going on. What can be a better place than Aurangzeb's grave to build toilets in the country? After watching this video, the seculars who will comment 'Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai', I want to tell them 'Nason mein Soorvayanshi Swabhimaan Tha Aur Hai, Sanatan Se Hi Bhagwa Aasmaan Tha Aur Hai, Shivaji Aur Rana Ko Pita Kehte Hain Hum Apna, Humare Baap Ka Hindustan Tha Aur Hai'", he further added.

The political row over whether the grave of Aurangzeb should be razed began when the Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief Abu Azmi said last week that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindus and Muslims.

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the historical actioner Chhaava was released in the cinemas on February 14. The film, which features Vicky Kaushal as the Maratha warrior and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, has earned over Rs 500 crore net in India and grossed Rs 700 crore worldwide.