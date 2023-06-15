Adipurush day 1 prediction: Trade experts say Prabhas-starrer to beat Pathaan; won't surpass RRR, KGF 2 | Exclusive

A poster of Adipursh

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer, and Om Raut's magnum opus, Adipurush, will have a massive global release tomorrow. The expectations from Ramayana's cinematic adaptation are sky-high, and there is an incredible buzz around the film. Before Adipurush opens in cinemas, DNA spoke to trade analysts to understand the box office dynamics of Prabhas-led expensive actioner.

Renowned trade expert Taran Adarsh confirmed that the advance sales of Adipurush are on fire. "Expect a phenomenal start at the box office. For the first weekend, the national chains of Inox and PVR have sold 5,47,240 tickets in Hindi and Telugu versions. Apart from that, the non-national chains, mass circuits, single screens, and interiors of the country will be massive. In Telugu states like Telangana and Andra Pradesh, the film will have a humongous opening. So expect a Tsunami at the box office."

Decoding the South side of the business, trade expert Ramesh Bala explained the buzz of Adipurush in Southern regions, and added, "Across the country, the advance booking of Adipurush is good. Especially in Prabhas' native states- The Telugu market of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The buzz for the Tamil version in Tamil Nadu and Kerala isn't that much, but once the film releases, and if it earns positive response, the movie will perform in Tamil states as well."

Speaking about opening day figures, Taran Adarsh said that the film can easily earn Rs 30-35 crores from the Hindi version, and it may increase, depending on the public's reception. He said, "If Adipurush manages to impress the audience, it will easily cross Rs 150-200 crores in the first three days itself. Bala added, "The film is expected to open in the range of Rs 80-85 crores from all the languages in India. And it will earn Rs 200-250 crores in its first weekend in the domestic market, from all the languages. The figures can differ depending on the audience's response.

Ramesh further added, "The film will definitely open bigger than Baahubali 1, Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and even better than Pathaan-on worldwide level. But it looks difficult to beat KGF 2, RRR or Baahubali 2, as two of them were sequels of established franchises." He even added that Adipurush might set new opening day records, but it entirely depends upon on-spot bookings, word of mouth and reviews.

Taran Adarsh added that Adipurush is the next big thing in the Hindi film industry after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and the success of Adipurush is extremely important for Bollywood. Bala, on the other side, asserted, "If all stars fall aligned. If the movie is entertaining, if the performances and VFX are good, then the film will easily recover its huge investment. But God forbid, if the reviews are bad, and the film gets negative reviews from the audiences, the movie's business will crash by 50% on the second day, and it will start declining from Sunday onwards. Adipurush will release in cinemas on June 16.