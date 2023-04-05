Adipurush: Complaint filed against makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer for 'hurting Hindu sentiments' in new poster

Adipurush new poster/Om Raut Instagram

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush has been in controversy since its teaser launch last year. The cinematic adaptation of Ramayana stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The first look, launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in October 2022, was heavily criticised for its 'poor VFX' and 'cartoonish characters'.

On the occasion of Ram Navami recently, the team launched a new poster on Thursday, March 30. Now, a complaint has been filed against the filmmaker Om Raut and the Adipurush producers at the Sakinaka police station in Mumbai for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus in the new poster. The complaint has been filed by Sanjay Dinanath Tiwari, who describes himself as a preacher of Sanatan Dharma, through Mumbai High Court Advocates - Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra.

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, the complaint states, "The religious sentiments of the Hindu religion society have been hurt by the filmmaker Om Raut by inappropriately displaying the character of the Hindi religious text Ramcharitmanas in the new poster of the film. The poster shows Maryadapurushottam Lord Shri Ram in a costume contrary to the natural spirit and nature of Ramcharitmanas mentioned in the Hindu scripture."

The complainant has also claimed that all the Ramayana characters in the film Adipurush have been displayed "without wearing Janeu." "Janeu has special importance in Hindu Sanatan Dharma, which has been followed for many centuries by the followers of Sanatan Dharma on the basis of Puranas", the complaint read.

Bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush is slated to release on June 16, 2023. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the big-budget film will be released in IMAX and 3D versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.



