Adipurush co-stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon dating each other? Here’s what we know

File photo

The newest celebrity duo to be romantically linked is Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The two actors, according to a rumour, grew fond of one another while filming for their next movie Adipurush. Prabhas maintains a very low profile when it comes to his love life and actively suppresses rumours about it. Fans who have been reading about their rumoured "interest" have been pleasantly surprised to learn that Kriti has a liking for the Baahubali actor.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the key roles, is scheduled to arrive in theatres in September 2020. Kriti Sanon's confirmation as the leading lady opposite Prabhas was made early this year. Adipurush has now finished filming, and post-production work is in full flow. Prabhas and Kriti, according to a source in Bollywood Life, are 'going slow' in their relationship and aren't 'rushing' anything.

According to IndiaTvnews, a source has said, "Despite wrapping up the film months ago their bond is still intact. They never fail to make a call or message to each other and this only proves that they have this mutual admiration for each other but calling it a relationship will be too quick. Well, it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush."

While Prabhas will portray the Lord Rama-inspired character in Adipurush, Kriti will play Goddess Sita.

About their bond on set, the source further said, "Prabhas and Kriti loved to spend time with each other on sets. They are creatively also so much involved in their first film together and they take each other's approval of the scene was good and either one of them wants to reshoot it."