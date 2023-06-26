Adipurush: Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest, who had slammed Om Raut, now reviews Prabhas-starrer, suggests changes

Prabhas in Adipurush

The head priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, S Rangarajan, has reviewed Om Raut’s recent apdaptation of Ramayana – Adipurush. The film has received largely negative reviews from critics and fans since its release. Given that Rangarajan had criticised Om Raut and Kriti Sanon for their peck on the cheek outside Tirupati temple premises two weeks ago, one would assume his review wold also be critical. However, the head priest surprised one and all by praising the film instead.

As per a video shared by Telangana Today, Rangarajan said in Telugu that he and a few other priests from the temple watched Adipurush and appreciated Om Raut’s efforts to make a film on Lord Rama. S Rangarajan mentioned that the film was not a faithful adaptation and that there could have been a few changes in the script but he still thanked Om Raut and his team for the ‘devotional attempt’.

A couple of weeks ago, Rangarajan had criticised the film’s director Om Raut and lead actress Kriti Sanon for their ‘PDA’ outside Tirupati temple. A video showed Raut planting a friendly kiss on Kriti’s cheek after they visited the temple. It had created a minor controversy with many saying the two hadn’t respected the ‘sanctity’ of the temple. Rangarajan had echoed these thoughts.

Adipurush is one of the lowest-rated Indian films this year with just an 11% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, took a great start at the box office earning over Rs 200 crore in the opening weekend. However, its numbers nosedived after Monday, ending the week with a disappointing Rs 350 crore. Given its reported production budget of over Rs 500 crore, Adipurush is now in danger of not being able to recover its costs.