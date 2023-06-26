Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Adipurush: Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest, who had slammed Om Raut, now reviews Prabhas-starrer, suggests changes

S Rangarajan, head priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, has reviewed Adipurush and shared a message for director Om Raut

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Adipurush: Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest, who had slammed Om Raut, now reviews Prabhas-starrer, suggests changes
Prabhas in Adipurush

The head priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, S Rangarajan, has reviewed Om Raut’s recent apdaptation of Ramayana – Adipurush. The film has received largely negative reviews from critics and fans since its release. Given that Rangarajan had criticised Om Raut and Kriti Sanon for their peck on the cheek outside Tirupati temple premises two weeks ago, one would assume his review wold also be critical. However, the head priest surprised one and all by praising the film instead.

As per a video shared by Telangana Today, Rangarajan said in Telugu that he and a few other priests from the temple watched Adipurush and appreciated Om Raut’s efforts to make a film on Lord Rama. S Rangarajan mentioned that the film was not a faithful adaptation and that there could have been a few changes in the script but he still thanked Om Raut and his team for the ‘devotional attempt’.

A couple of weeks ago, Rangarajan had criticised the film’s director Om Raut and lead actress Kriti Sanon for their ‘PDA’ outside Tirupati temple. A video showed Raut planting a friendly kiss on Kriti’s cheek after they visited the temple. It had created a minor controversy with many saying the two hadn’t respected the ‘sanctity’ of the temple. Rangarajan had echoed these thoughts.

Adipurush is one of the lowest-rated Indian films this year with just an 11% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, took a great start at the box office earning over Rs 200 crore in the opening weekend. However, its numbers nosedived after Monday, ending the week with a disappointing Rs 350 crore. Given its reported production budget of over Rs 500 crore, Adipurush is now in danger of not being able to recover its costs.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
School summer vacation: UP extends holidays for govt, primary, upper primary schools; check dates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.