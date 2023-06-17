Adipurush box office prediction day 1: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer expected to collect Rs 95 crore from India

A still from the movie Adipurush

Adipurush box office prediction day 1: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer, Om Raut's magnum opus, Adipurush might have received mixed-to-negative reactions from critics, but it didn't affect the box office collection. As per the early estimate, Adipurush has surpassed the expectation and has earned more than the figures quoted by trade experts.

As per Sacnilk.com, Prabhas-starrer cinematic adaptation of Ramayana might earn Rs 95 crore from all the languages, in India. The report even shared a detailed collection of the film, and interestingly, Adipurush's biggest collection comes from the Telugu market, followed by the Hindi version. As per the information, Adipurush might collect Rs 58.5 crore from the Telugu version and Rs 35 crore from Hindi. The Tamil and Malayalam version was weak as expected and it has collected 0.7, 0.4 crores respectively.

As far as the occupancy is concerned, the morning show reportedly had 37.67% occupancy. In the afternoon show the occupancy rise up to 51.38%. In the evening, the occupancy further jumped to 63.10%.

Before Adipurush's release, DNA spoke to trade analysts to understand the box office dynamics of Prabhas-led expensive actioner. Speaking about opening day figures, Taran Adarsh said that the film can easily earn Rs 30-35 crores from the Hindi version, and it may increase, depending on the public's reception. He said, "If Adipurush manages to impress the audience, it will easily cross Rs 150-200 crores in the first three days itself. Bala added, "The film is expected to open in the range of Rs 80-85 crores from all the languages in India. And it will earn Rs 200-250 crores in its first weekend in the domestic market, from all the languages." Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian Epic, Ramayana, and it also stars Sunny Singh as Laxmana, Krishna Kotian as Dasharatha, and Sonal Chauhan as Mandodari. Adipurush was released in cinemas on June 16