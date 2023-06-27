Search icon
Adipurush box office collection day 11: Prabhas' film earns less than Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, 1920 Horrors of the Heart

The Hindi version of Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is now earning less than smaller films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

Prabhas in Adipurush

The crash landing is now complete. Om Raut’s Ramayana adaptation Adipurush has fallen way beyond expectations on its second Monday. The film is now no longer the first choice of cinegoers in the Hindi belt, losing out to much smaller films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which has been in theatres for almost a month now.

On Monday, Adipurush earned around Rs 1.75 crore in all languages. Of this, the Hindi version netted jus under Rs 1 crore while the Telugu version accounted for over Rs 70 lakh. This is a massive 76% drop from Sunday’s figure of Rs 7.20 crore. What’s interesting is that Adipurush’s daily earning in Hindi is now below the mark of the two other Hindi releases in theatres. On Monday, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke earned Rs 1.25 crore, slightly more than Adipurush’s Hindi numbers. Even the new release – horror film 1920: Horrors of the Heart – outdid Adipurush by making Rs 1.20 crore on its first Monday.

Adipurush now has Rs 277 crore net in India over 11 days and just over Rs 360 crore gross worldwide. Given its massive reported budget (somewhere between Rs 500-700 crore), the film has massively underperformed. The star power of its lead actor Prabhas had given Adipurush a strong start but it has since fallen badly due to bad word of mouth.

Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The film opened to largely negative reviews and has been criticised for its characterisation, dialogue, and bad VFX. The audiences, which flocked to the theatre during the first weekend, were nowhere to be found after the first Monday. By second Monday, Adipurush was showing occupancy of just 8% for the Hindi version.

