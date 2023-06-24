Search icon
Adipurush box office collection day 8: Prabhas film fails to pick up despite reduced ticket prices, earns Rs 3.40 crore

Starring Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Rama) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Adipurush has witnessed a free fall in its box office collection after the opening weekend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Adipurush/File photo

Written and directed by Om Raut, the mythological action drama Adipurush took a great opening at the box office earning Rs 300 crore gross worldwide in its first three days. But since then, the film has witnessed a free fall with its collections decreasing with each passing day at the ticket windows.

The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush earned only Rs 3.40 crore across all languages on its eighth day of theatrical release on Friday, June 23. This takes the overall net domestic collection to Rs 263.30 crore and the gross worldwide collection to Rs 362.50 crore, as per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

After seeing its falling collections, the makers announced reduced ticket prices for the Hindi 3D version at Rs 150 across national theatres for June 22 and June 23. However, the Hindi version of the film only managed to collect Rs 5.05 crore in two days (Rs 2.90 crore on Thursday and Rs 2.15 crore on Friday).

This indicates that Adipurush has totally been rejected by the audience because of its controversial dialogues in colloquial language and poor visual effects. There have been calls to even ban the film by multiple religious outfits, who claim that the makers have 'disrespected' Ramayana and 'distorted' the image of Hindu Gods.

With a massive budget of over Rs 500 crore, the Om Raut directorial could turn out to be the third straight flop for Prabhas after Saaho and Radhe Shyam, released in 2019 and 2022 respectively. Before these debacles, he starred in SS Rajamouli's two blockbuster Baahubali films in 2015 and 2017. Prabhas could still salvage his position as a pan-India star since his next Salaar, slated to release on September 28, is helmed by Prashanth Neel, who delivered the two KGF blockbusters with Yash. 

