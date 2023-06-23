Adipurush box office collection day 7: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Om Raut film tanks further, earns only Rs 4.85 crore

Adipurush/File photo

Starring Prabhas as Raghava aka Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh aka Ravana, Adipurush continues its struggle at the box office. The Om Raut cinematic adaptation of Ramayana is seeing a massive fall in its collections with each passing day, as per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

Adipurush collected Rs 4.85 crore across the five languages of its release on Thursday, June 22, in India. The Hindi version earned only Rs 2.9 crore, despite makers announcing reduced ticket prices of Rs 150 for the 3D version on Thursday and Friday. The Om Raut film witnesses a 33% drop in its collections as it had collected Rs 7.25 crore on Wednesday.

Talking about the overall figures, the film has minted a domestic net collection of Rs 259.9 crore (Rs 306.70 domestic gross) in its first week. Adding the overseas collection of Rs 51 crore, the total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 357.70 crore in the first week. These numbers might look huge, but considering the massive budget of Adipurush at over Rs 500 crore, the mythological action film will prove to be a disaster at the box office.

The Prabhas-starrer has been in controversies since its teaser release last year when its 'cartoonish' characterisation and 'horrible' VFX were called out. The makers postponed its release from January to June, stating the team is working to provide a visual spectacle to the audiences.

However, their efforts went down the drain as the film was again severely criticised for its 'dark' cinematography and 'pedestrian' language. Though the makers have now altered the dialogues, the film continues to tank further at the box office with no signs of an increase in its collections in its second weekend.



READ | Adipurush crashing, Pathaan failing in south show there's only one pan-India star & it's not Prabhas or Shah Rukh Khan