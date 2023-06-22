Search icon
Adipurush box office collection day 6: Prabhas' film crashes to new low with Rs 7-crore day, may struggle to break even

Adipurush box office collections plummeted to a new low with the Prabhas-starrer earning just Rs 7.25 crore on its sixth day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

A still from Adipurush

Adipurush’s woes at the box office continue. The Om Raut film took a great start with a massive Rs 86-crore opening day in India. But since its first Monday, it as steadily slid, registering big fall on each successive day. Wednesday was no different as the Ramayana adaptation fell again by 32%, reaching single-figure collections within the first week itself.

Adipurush earned Rs 7.25 crore across India in all its versions on its sixth day. This is a 32% drop from Tuesday’s earnings of Rs 10.7 crore and a far cry from Sunday’s numbers of Rs 69 crore. The film earned just Rs 3.8 crore in Hindi and Rs 3.1 crore in Telugu. This has taken its six-day domestic total to Rs 255 crore. Its worldwide gross so far is just over Rs 350 crore.

While they seem like healthy figures, one needs to account for Adipurush’s massive production and marketing budget, which means the film still needs to do substantial business to be considered a hit at the box office. While exact figures are unknown, industry sources say that Adipurush has a landing cost of over Rs 600 crore. This means the film will need to cross that figure with just its net collections to break even and given the downward trend, that seems highly unlikely. The year’s biggest Indian film – Pathaan – managed just over Rs 750 crore net in its lifetime so it is unlikely Adipurush will be able to reach those figures.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Rama and this will be the Telugu star’s third successive box office dud after Saaho and Radhe Shyam. Both his previous films, too, started strong and then died down. After the phenomenal success of Baahubali, Prabhas has so far been unable to capitalise on his rise in star power. The actor would hope Salaar and Project K – his next two releases – can turn the tide for him.

Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage. The film has been mired in controversies since before its release and the negative word of mouth does seem to have hurt its box office prospects.

