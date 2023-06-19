Adipurush box office collection day 3: Prabhas film soars past Rs 300 crore, crosses Rs 100 crore in both Telugu, Hindi

Adipurush box office collections have soared past Rs 300 crore

Om Raut’s Adipurush has continued its stellar run at the box office. Despite controversies and a lot of negative publicity and bad reviews, the film has managed to sustain its pace in both the Hindi and Telugu versions, raking up a worldwide collection of over Rs 300 crore in its opening weekend itself.

Sacnilk reported that Adipurush earned Rs 69 crore net in India on Sunday, the third day of its release. This was a growth of 5% from its Saturday numbers, not a bad rise for a film of this scale. The 69-crore figure included Rs 38.50 crore earnings from the Hindi version and Rs 28.80 crore from the Telugu one. With this, Adipurush’s total domestic net earnings after three days stand at Rs 221 crore (Rs 262 crore gross). The film has crossed the 100-crore barrier in both Hindi and Telugu, with the other versions (Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil) bringing a combined Rs 4.90 crore.

Overseas too, the film has done well so far, earning around $5 million (over Rs 40 crore) gross. This gives the film a worldwide collection of Rs 303 crore so far in its first three days. Among films released in 2023, only Pathaan had earned more in its first three days. In fact, Adipurush has surpassed the lifetime earnings of all Indian films released in 2023, apart from Pathaan and Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Based on the epic Ramayana, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Rama, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The film has opened to mixed to negative reviews, with particular criticism of its visual effects, dialogue, and deviations from the story of Ramayana. However, that has not affected the film’s box office prospects. How the film does in the long run will depend upon the numbers it does on its first Monday. If it manages to avoid a major drop, Adipurush could be in for the long haul.