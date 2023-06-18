Adipurush box office collection day 2: Prabhas-starrer earns Rs 87 crore globally, crosses Rs 213 crore in two days

Adipurush/ Jai Shri Ram

Adipurush, a retelling of the mythological epic Ramayana fronted by Prabhas, has raised Rs 240 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers claimed on Sunday.

As per the sources, the film collected 87 crores globally on the second day of its release, the total collection stands at Rs 213 crore now. The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The multilingual 3D spectacle, which was released on Friday amid much fanfare, has been under fire over its colloquial language.

Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday issued a statement saying the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

"...For me there is nothing greater than your feelings. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not lessen your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that we will revise some of the dialogues which are hurting you and they will be added to the film this week," Shukla said in a statement shared on his official Twitter account.

"Adipurush", which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on Friday, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

"Adipurush" is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations. The film has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil as well. (With inputs from PTI)