Adipurush box office collection day 1: Prabhas film scores biggest opening for Indian film in 2023, mints Rs 126 crore

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Rama

Adipurush has started its journey at the box office in an emphatic fashion, obliterating all records set by Pathaan quite easily. The Om Raut mythological period drama has emerged as the biggest-opening Indian film of the year, minting a whopping Rs 126 crore worldwide, over Rs 20 crores clear of what Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan managed on its first day back in January.

Adipurush had the advantage of Prabhas’ star power, which meant that it was able to open very well in the Telugu states. The film’s Telugu version did a business of Rs 48 crore net in India, while the Hindi version opened to a very strong Rs 36 crore itself. The other three versions added a combined Rs 1.50 crore to give Adipurush Rs 85.50 crore net in the domestic market on its first day. This is the highest by an Indian film this year, dwarfing Pathaan’s Rs 57-crore opening.

In the overseas market too, the film has done well. As per Sacnilk, Adipurush raked in over $3 million. Its combined worldwide gross after the first day is Rs 126 crore, the fourth-highest ever for an Indian film, behind only RRR, Baahubli 2, and KGF 2.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is based on the epic Ramayana, and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan as Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana respectively. Billed as the most expensive Hindi film ever made, it has reportedly been mounted on a massive budget in the range of Rs 500-700 crore. The film has received mixed to negative reviews upon release but that does not seem to have deterred its box office prospects.