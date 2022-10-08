Adipurush: Amid trolling, director Om Raut defends Saif Ali Khan's Raavan look, says 'we have shown...'

Om Raut Adipurush

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush is making news for the wrong reasons. The netizens are panning the teaser for its VFX. The audience isn't happy with Raavan's look as well. In the film, Saif portrays the mighty king Lankesh, and people are finding it a 'misrepresentation' of an iconic character.

Director Om Raut is aware of the reactions to the teaser, and he has promised that the film will be much better than the teaser. However, he has defended his interpretation of Raavan. In an interview with AajTak, Om said, "Our Ravan in today's time is demonic, he is cruel. The one who has abducted our Goddess Sita is cruel. We have shown what Raavan look like in today's time."

Raut further added, "This is not a film or a project for us. This is a mission for us. Our film is a symbol of our devotion and we need everyone's blessings for this. Whosoever is speaking about the film are our elders. I am listening to all of them and taking note of everything. When you will watch the film in January 2023, I will not disappoint anyone."

Earlier, actor Sunil Lahri, who has played Laxmana in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, spoke to DNA about his views on Saif's look. "Mujhe saare characters ko dekh ke ajeeb laga. Even Ram and Hanuman. But here's a fact, we don't have a picture reference of all these idols. Like Mahatma Gandhi or Gautam Buddha, we don't have a real image of these idols that one can refer to." He further added, "They have tried to break the conventional image of Raavan. This is an individual take of a creative person, and as an artist, everyone has a right to present their interpretation of a story." Adipurush will release in cinemas on January 12, 2023.