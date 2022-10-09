Adipurush: Amid boycott calls, Raj Thackeray's MNS supports Prabhas' film and director Om Raut

Adipurush poster/File photo

Since the teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana, was released at a grand event in Ayodhya on October 2, it has been facing backlash on social media due to its 'cartoonish' VFX and netizens have even alleged that the Baahubali and Vikram Vedha stars have been portrayed exactly opposite to how Rama and Ravana are described in Ramayana. The hashtag #BoycottAdipurush has also been trending on Twitter for the past few days.

Several political and religious outfits such as BJP and VHP have slammed the director Om Raut for "misrepresentation" of Ramayana. However, Adipurush has finally found its support in Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena as the party's cinema wing president Ameya Khopkar has tweeted in support of the film and its director.

Taking to his Twitter account on the morning of October 7, he praised Om Raut for his previous works as he shared a note that read, "Director Om Raut has previously created films like Lokmanya and Tanhaji which showed the depth of the research that he had done on the historic details. He has also designed and executed a glorious light and sound show at the Veer Savarkar Smarak which still continues to play."

He further wrote, "Hence the kind of criticism that is being hurled at the teaser of his upcoming film Adipurush is extremely unfortunate. We are confident that the genuine efforts taken by Om and his team will be evident on the release of the film. And this is why the MNS fully supports the creation of the film Adipurush. Sincerely, Amey Vinod Khopkar (President, MNS Chitrapat Sena)."

Produced by T Series and Retrophiles, the Om Raut directorial is slated to hit the theatres on January 12, 2023. It will be released in IMAX and 3D versions in the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.