Adipurush: After Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Birla to donate 10,000 tickets of Prabhas-starrer for underprivileged children

File Photo

Ananya Birla joins Ranbir Kapoor in pledging 10,000 tickets to disadvantaged children for the highly anticipated movie, Adipurush. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Om Raut, this Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage starrer magnum opus is slated for a global release on 16th June 2023.

Going by the trailer and songs, one can easily say this film isn’t just made for mere entertainment but also generate awareness around the golden chapter of Indian history! Taking this ahead, Ananya Birla has taken step towards ensuring the joy of this cinematic experience accessible to all.

These 10,000 donated tickets will be distributed to various disadvantaged children's organisations. Ananya Birla is known to empower and support those who need it most through mental healthcare, financial inclusion and education. The Ananya Birla Foundation has worked with multiple organisations providing over 2.3 Lakhs meals to school children, financing surgeries for acid attack survivors, pioneering mental health research and providing scholarships amongst many other activities.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.