Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Adipurush: After Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Birla to donate 10,000 tickets of Prabhas-starrer for underprivileged children

These 10,000 donated tickets of Adipurush by Ananya Birla will be distributed to various disadvantaged children's organisations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Adipurush: After Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Birla to donate 10,000 tickets of Prabhas-starrer for underprivileged children
File Photo

Ananya Birla joins Ranbir Kapoor in pledging 10,000 tickets to disadvantaged children for the highly anticipated movie, Adipurush. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Om Raut, this Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage starrer magnum opus is slated for a global release on 16th June 2023.

Going by the trailer and songs, one can easily say this film isn’t just made for mere entertainment but also generate awareness around the golden chapter of Indian history! Taking this ahead, Ananya Birla has taken step towards ensuring the joy of this cinematic experience accessible to all. 

These 10,000 donated tickets will be distributed to various disadvantaged children's organisations. Ananya Birla is known to empower and support those who need it most through mental healthcare, financial inclusion and education. The Ananya Birla Foundation has worked with multiple organisations providing over 2.3 Lakhs meals to school children, financing surgeries for acid attack survivors, pioneering mental health research and providing scholarships amongst many other activities.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Nia Sharma sizzles in blue body suit, hot photos goes viral
Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Bhumi Pednekar, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta attend Afwaah screening
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.