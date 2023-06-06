Adipurush action trailer clip featuring Saif-Prabhas face-off leaked ahead of release, trolled for 'video game' VFX

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush

On Tuesday, June 6, the team of Adipurush is set to unveil what they are calling its action trailer. The first official trailer of the film largely focussed on the soft side of Lord Ram (played by Prabhas) with almost no glimpse of Ravana. It is expected that this second trailer will give the full expanse of the film’s grand battles. Now, mere hours before the trailer is to be released, a clip purportedly from it has gone viral online.

Adipuruah, directed by Om Raut, is based on the epic Ramayan, and stars Prabhas alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. The film’s action trailer has been trending on social media since Monday evening. On Monday night, a short six-second clip of Saif Ali Khan from the film began going viral online.

The clip is shot on a monitor, apparently with a VFX artiste giving finishing touches to the frame. The clip shows Saif, in his avatar as Lankesh, coming face to face with Prabhas’ Raghava. He even holds a trishul (trident) in his hands as he menacingly glowers at the protagonist. While the clip gave next to nothing away about the film, it got fans excited. The poster did not make it clear if the clip was part of the upcoming trailer or for the film’s final cut.

However, the internet wasn’t too kind with their remarks about the VFX of the scene, which they said looked very ‘video game-like’. One comment read, “What in the 2000s video game is this?” Another added, “It looks more like avengers endgame final battle than Ramayana final battle.” Others noted that Saif’s face looked unusual in the scene. “What happened here to Saif’s face? Why is there a fish eye effect on him,” asked one redditor. This isn’t the first time Adipurush is facing criticism for its VFX. It’s original teaser had been slammed for shoddy special effects.

Generally regarded as the most expensive Indian film ever made, Adipurush has been in production for almost three years. After several delays and a lengthy post-production period, the Hindi-Telugu bilingual is set to release in theatres on June 16.