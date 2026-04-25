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Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking, dedicated'

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Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking, dedicated'

Adinath Kothare, who plays Bharat in Ramayana, says Nitesh Tiwari directorial is "one of the most honestly, passionately and ambitiously made cinema on Indian soil." Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash play Rama, Sita, and Ravana in the two-part epic.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 04:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking, dedicated'
Adinath Kothare on Ramayana
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Actor Adinath Kothare, who plays the role of Bharat in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film Ramayana, said the movie has the potential to elevate Indian cinema on a global stage. The film, billed as an ambitious cinematic event, features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. 

"It's one of the most honestly, passionately and ambitiously made cinema on Indian soil. I'm proud of it. It is the most honest film ever made, it is one of the finest scripts I've read," the actor, a popular name in Marathi cinema with hits like Paani, Zapatlela, Majha Chakula, and Avatarachi Goshta, told PTI. 

"I hope Indian cinema crosses over with this film because this is a story that the whole world is waiting to watch. The global audience is also eager for it," he said, lauding producer Namit Malhotra for promoting the film in the overseas market. 

Kothare credits Mukesh Chhabra for placing his faith in him. The casting director previously cast him for Kabir Khan’s sports drama, 83. "I'm just proud and honoured to be part of Ramayana. I want to thank Mukesh Chhabra for it, he is one of the most daring people. He's one of the greatest casting directors we have in our country. I'm grateful to him for believing in me and casting me in this film, in this character. I want to thank him", said the actor.

Sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor was an enriching experience for Kothare, who described the Animal star as “extremely hardworking, dedicated, and a gentleman." Ramayana Part One is scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Ramayana Part Two will hit theatres in Diwali 2027.

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Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking, dedicated'
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