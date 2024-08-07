Twitter
Bollywood

Adil Hussain urges India to protect minorities in Bangladesh: 'Hang their heads in...'

Adil Hussain has requested Indian politicians to save minority communities in Bangladesh.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 10:34 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Adil Hussain urges India to protect minorities in Bangladesh: 'Hang their heads in...'
Adil Hussain (Image credit: Twitter)
Bollywood actor Adil Hussain is deeply troubled by the 'heart-wrenching' photos and videos that have emerged from Bangladesh amid escalating political turmoil. He has urged India to do more to protect those who are being attacked in the country. 

The actor tweeted, "Heart-Wrenching visuals from Bangladesh. The Attacks and Atrocities on Minority communities and on others in Bangladesh are Shocking! India must do more to protect them”.

He further added, “I stand with the Pains and Sufferings of the Victims. And I urge the Perpetrators to Stand Down. They should hang their Heads In Shame for their Actions. All Political leaders, specifically Muslim Leaders of India Must, Must call out these Perpetrators”.

Amid Bangladesh unrest, filmmaker Hansal Mehta said on Monday, recalled the threats he received for his 2022 film Faraaz, which was based on a terror attack in Dhaka and is still banned in the country as it allegedly portrayed authorities in a "poor light". Mehta, who often uses social media to express his opinion on a range of issues, shared a lengthy post on X as he saw the events unfold in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and left the country following massive protests with extraordinary scenes of crowds swarming the streets of the capital and vandalising the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Mehta termed Hasina, the 76-year-old daughter of the Bangladesh founder, a "highly authoritarian leader" who was afraid of any criticism towards herself.

"Seeing the events unfold in Bangladesh reminds me of the Faraaz release saga. It is streaming globally on Netflix except in Bangladesh where it has been banned. The release of Faraaz based on the Holey Artisan Bakery, Dhaka attack of 2016 was sought to be stalled for nearly 18 months. I was visited at home by the otherwise very amiable Bangladesh High Commissioner of the time, I was constantly threatened and/or called by sources supposedly from the Indian 'cabinet secretariat' to tell me that the film would strain India’s relations with Bangladesh", Mehta wrote.

The National Award-winning filmmaker added, "I received multiple calls from high ranking police officials, alleged secret service agents, I have been accorded police protection for perceived threats from terror organisations, was put through lengthy litigation in Indian courts, was levelled rude allegations by many who said 'this is not your story to tell', am still battling bogus litigation in the Bangladesh courts."

