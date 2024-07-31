Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive

Adil Hussain, who shared the screen space with Sridevi in the 2012 drama English Vinglish, has now worked with the late actress' daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh. The upcoming espionage thriller releases in cinemas on August 2.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 06:17 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive
Adil Hussain and Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, the espionage thriller Ulajh has become one of the most awaited releases after its intriguing and enthralling trailer. Apart from Janhvi, the film has a solid ensemble cast consisting of Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Jitendra Joshi, and Adil Hussain. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Adil Hussain talks abut the film and shares his experience of working with the actress.

Adil Hussain tells us that he plays Permanent Representative of India in the United Nations in the upcoming film set in the world of diplomacy. Sharing more details about his role, the actor says, "I play a person who understands world politics and international relationships. He also knows quite a bit of espionage and plays an important part as the pillar of the protagonist, played by Janhvi. That's all I can say at the moment."

Adil shares screen in Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew. Talking about his experience of working with both the actors, Adil states, "You always like to work with good actors so that you create something, which is not only interesting, but extremely engaging and truthful. Because that's what the actors do; they are hunters of truth. It is always very, very thrilling to see actors who are constantly trying to improve their work, and I thought Janhvi and Roshan, both of them are in that category."

In 2012, Adil played Sridevi's on-screen husand in the critically and commercially acclaimed film English Vinglish, and twelve years later, he has worked with Janhvi in Ulajh. When asked how Janhvi's acting process is similar or unlike her late mother Sridevi, Adil tells DNA, "I think the inheritance is very obvious that she is focused and sincere. When I say that, I mean that one is constantly aware of what's happening in the scene, knows their lines, and is listening to the director very carefully. To be aware of oneself and respect the director and co-actors, that I have seen in Sridevi Ji and also in Janhvi." Recalling Janhvi visiting the sets of the Gauri Shinde film, Adil adds, "Janhvi was a regular visitor to the sets when we shot English Vinglish 13 years ago, so I saw her at the age of 14. I am presuming that she must have observed very carefully what her mother does because I see that kind of dedication in her work now."

Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is set to release in cinemas on August 2, 2024. It will clash at the box office with Neeraj Pandey's romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dun Tha starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This is India’s most powerful and expensive scooter, it costs Rs...

This is India’s most powerful and expensive scooter, it costs Rs...

Sebi mulls measures to curb speculative trading in index derivatives

Sebi mulls measures to curb speculative trading in index derivatives

Zmyra Review: Is This Ozempic Alternative Safe and Effective?

Zmyra Review: Is This Ozempic Alternative Safe and Effective?

Meet former Rajasthan Royals cricketer who is now a businessman, is heir to company worth Rs 8372600000, his father is..

Meet former Rajasthan Royals cricketer who is now a businessman, is heir to company worth Rs 8372600000, his father is..

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale secures third medal for India, wins bronze in men's 50m rifle 3P

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale secures third medal for India, wins bronze in men's 50m rifle 3P

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement