Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi | Exclusive

Adil Hussain, who shared the screen space with Sridevi in the 2012 drama English Vinglish, has now worked with the late actress' daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh. The upcoming espionage thriller releases in cinemas on August 2.

Headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, the espionage thriller Ulajh has become one of the most awaited releases after its intriguing and enthralling trailer. Apart from Janhvi, the film has a solid ensemble cast consisting of Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Jitendra Joshi, and Adil Hussain. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Adil Hussain talks abut the film and shares his experience of working with the actress.

Adil Hussain tells us that he plays Permanent Representative of India in the United Nations in the upcoming film set in the world of diplomacy. Sharing more details about his role, the actor says, "I play a person who understands world politics and international relationships. He also knows quite a bit of espionage and plays an important part as the pillar of the protagonist, played by Janhvi. That's all I can say at the moment."

Adil shares screen in Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew. Talking about his experience of working with both the actors, Adil states, "You always like to work with good actors so that you create something, which is not only interesting, but extremely engaging and truthful. Because that's what the actors do; they are hunters of truth. It is always very, very thrilling to see actors who are constantly trying to improve their work, and I thought Janhvi and Roshan, both of them are in that category."

In 2012, Adil played Sridevi's on-screen husand in the critically and commercially acclaimed film English Vinglish, and twelve years later, he has worked with Janhvi in Ulajh. When asked how Janhvi's acting process is similar or unlike her late mother Sridevi, Adil tells DNA, "I think the inheritance is very obvious that she is focused and sincere. When I say that, I mean that one is constantly aware of what's happening in the scene, knows their lines, and is listening to the director very carefully. To be aware of oneself and respect the director and co-actors, that I have seen in Sridevi Ji and also in Janhvi." Recalling Janhvi visiting the sets of the Gauri Shinde film, Adil adds, "Janhvi was a regular visitor to the sets when we shot English Vinglish 13 years ago, so I saw her at the age of 14. I am presuming that she must have observed very carefully what her mother does because I see that kind of dedication in her work now."

Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is set to release in cinemas on August 2, 2024. It will clash at the box office with Neeraj Pandey's romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dun Tha starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles.

