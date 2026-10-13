Adhyayan Suman avoids box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana, Main Na Raha Mera postponed to December

Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai-starrer romantic musical Main Na Raha Mera has been postponed from October 23 to December 11, moving away from its box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy Udta Teer.

Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai's romantic musical Main Na Raha Mera has been postponed from October 23 to December 11. The decision moves the film away from a crowded theatrical window that includes Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer, which is scheduled to release on October 23. The makers are hoping the new date will give their film a better opportunity to connect with audiences in cinemas.

Why did Main Na Raha Mera get postponed?

Explaining the decision, Adhyayan said the film was particularly personal to him and that the team wanted audiences to experience its emotions as intended. Suman said, "Main Na Raha Mera is an extremely personal film for me, and we want audiences to experience its emotions the way we have envisioned them. With a story that explores love, heartbreak and the complexities of ego, it was important for us to find the right window for the film. October 23 had several releases lined up, and we felt that moving to December 11 would give us a better opportunity to bring the film to audiences with the attention it deserves."

Producer Dharmesh Sangani echoed the sentiment, emphasising the importance of finding the right theatrical window for the romantic musical. "As producers, our responsibility is not just to make a film but also to ensure that it gets the best possible opportunity to connect with audiences in cinemas. October 23 was shaping up to be a crowded release date, and after careful consideration, we decided that December 11 would be a more suitable window for Main Na Raha Mera. The film has a strong emotional core, complemented by music that plays an integral part in its storytelling. We want to give it the right space to reach its audience", he said.

What is Main Na Raha Mera about?

The film explores love, heartbreak and the complexities of ego, with music playing a central role in its storytelling. The makers have already released its teaser, followed by the title track sung by Arijit Singh and the romantic number Shayad, voiced by Rekha Bhardwaj. Directed by Amit Kasaria, Main Na Raha Mera is produced by Dharmesh Sangani under the banner of Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures, in association with T-Series. The film stars Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai, with music composed by Rahul Nair. The romantic musical will now arrive in cinemas on December 11 instead of October 23.

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