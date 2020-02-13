'Adhuna and I always have your back': Farhan Akhtar reunites with ex-wife for daughter Akira's birthday

Farhan Akhtar's daughter Akira celebrated her birthday in a very special way. She spent time with both her father and mother Adhuna Babani, who also happens to be the ex-wife of Farhan. In his post, Farhan even mentioned that Adhuna and he both would have Akira's back.

"Happy birthday @akiraakhtar.. live life to the max and pursue your dreams fearlessly .. mama @iadhuna & I are always by your side and will always have your back," wrote Farhan while sharing a photo from his, Akira and Adhuna's dinner outing. For the uninitiated, Farhan and Adhuna are co-parenting Akira and Shakya Akhtar.

Here's his post:

Farhan had previously wished Akira with a post wholly dedicated to her. Sharing her photo, he had captioned the image as, "Bring on them teenage years .. Happy birthday Akira. Love you more than you know.. @akiraakhtar"

After filing for divorce from Adhuna in 2017, Farhan has moved on in his life. He is currently dating Shibani Dandekar and rumours of their wedding have made constant news in media. In fact, Shibani is already part of Farhan's family including dad Javed Akhtar and (step)mom Shabana Azmi. Shibani had gone to visit Shabana in the hospital with Farhan, Javed, and Zoya too. Shabana was involved in a car accident on Pune-Mumbai expressway.