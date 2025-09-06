'Add Osama bin Laden too': Ram Gopal Varma sparks outrage after he says Dawood Ibrahim inspired him

While Ram Gopal Varma's list included names like Amitabh Bachchan, Steven Spielberg, Ayn Rand, Bruce Lee, and Sridevi, one name shocked everyone—gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is once again in the spotlight—not for a movie release, but for a remark that has stirred controversy. On Teachers’ Day (September 5), the director posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) thanking the people who inspired him.

RGV wrote, “Here’s a BIG SALUTE to all the GREATS who inspired me to become whatever I became and to make whatever films I made, starting from AMITABH BACHCHAN, STEVEN SPIELBERG, AYN RAND, BRUCE LEE, SRIDEVI and DAWOOD IBRAHIM. HAPPY TEACHERS DAY.”

The mention of Dawood sparked outrage, with many questioning how a terrorist could be called an inspiration—especially on a day meant to celebrate teachers and mentors. Social media users slammed him, with one sarcastically saying, “Add Osama bin Laden too,” while another asked, “What did you learn from Dawood Ibrahim?”

Some even mocked that Dawood’s teacher must be “really proud.”

This isn’t the first time RGV has spoken about Dawood Ibrahim. In 2021, he directed the film D Company, reportedly based on the Mumbai underworld syndicate led by Dawood.

In an old interview, RGV even claimed, “I owe my living to Dawood Ibrahim,” explaining that his fascination with the underworld inspired many of his gangster films, including the 2002 hit Company, which was about Dawood’s fallout with Chhota Rajan.