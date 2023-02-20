Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Alia-Ranbir bag acting prizes, The Kashmir Files wins best film

Credit: DPIFF Awards/Instagram

On Monday, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 while Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for Brahmastra Part one – Shiva.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan won Critics Best Actor for Bhediya, Anupam Kher won Most Versatile Actor Of The Year for Kashmir Files, Rekha won the award for her Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry and Rishab Shetty won the award for Most Promising Actor for Kantara. Anupamaa won the Television series of the year, Zain Imam won Best Actor In A Television Series, Sachet Tandon won Best Male Singer for Maiyya Mainu, and Neeti Mohan won Best Female Singer for Meri Jaan. Ajay Devgn's Rudra : The edge of darkness won the Best Web Series at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.

The Kashmir Files got the Best Film award while RRR won the Film of the year. P.S Vinod won the 'Best Cinematographer for Vikram Vedha, R Balakrishnan won the 'Best Director award for Chup- Revenge of the artist while Hariharan won the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 for his Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry.

Veteran actor Rekha was seen sharing a special moment with Alia Bhatt. For the star-studded gala event, while Rekha exuded elegance in her muted white and gold silk saree, Alia looked breathtaking in her sheer white saree with embroidered detailing. Rekha tied her hair in the signature sleek bun, with gajra tied over it.

In the videos from the red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, Rekha and Alia bonded as they posed holding their awards for the paparazzi following their arrival.Alia greeted the veteran actor and hugged her. Rekha even gave Alia a peck on her cheek. The Bollywood Queens seemed engrossed in a conversation.

The prestigious award ceremony that was held today evening honoured the talented artists for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. As per their official website, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences.

Other celebs present at the event included Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, Sahil Khan, Natalia Barulich, Jayantilal Gada, Sachet, Parampara, Vivek Agnihotri, Rishab Shetty and Hariharan among others. (With inputs from ANI)

