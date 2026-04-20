Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show
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Alien: Earth Season 2 will see Adarsh Gourav share screen space with a formidable ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Peter Dinklage.
In a significant global casting development, Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has come on board for the second season of Alien: Earth, joining Adarsh Gourav in the much-anticipated next chapter of the sci-fi series, which is set to begin filming next month. Following a widely acclaimed turn in Season 1, Adarsh returns to reprise his role as Slightly, a character noted for its emotional depth and complexity, earning him praise from audiences and critics internationally.
Created by Noah Hawley, with Ridley Scott serving as executive producer, Alien: Earth has quickly established itself as a major global sci-fi title rating amongst the top shows of 2025. The addition of Peter Dinklage, best known for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, further elevates the scale and anticipation surrounding the upcoming season.
Speaking about returning to the series, Adarsh Gourav said, "Being a part of Alien: Earth has been an incredibly special experience for me. The response to Season 1, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging. Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in Season 2 is something I’m really looking forward to. Working with a team led by visionaries like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is inspiring in every sense, and being surrounded by such talented co-actors pushes you to constantly grow. I'm excited to get back on set and dive into this world again."
Season 2 will see Adarsh share screen space with a formidable ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Peter Dinklage. With filming set to commence shortly, the upcoming season marks another significant milestone for Adarsh Gourav as he continues to expand his presence on the global stage.
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