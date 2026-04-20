FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'

Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every AI Builder Left Incomplete

The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's Most Powerful Financial Guardian

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma concludes Sitar For Mental Health Tour with Dhurandhar medley, takes this big step to ensure healthy AQI in Delhi - Watch viral videos

'I was in urgent need of money': As Dhurandhar earns over Rs 3000 crore, Rakesh Bedi reminisces about difficult old days

Jammu and Kashmir: 21 people die after bus falls into gorge, several injured, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Is Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei alive or dead? Iranian official breaks silence

Namita Thapar, Shark Tank India fame, lashes out at trolls over Namaz video: 'Reservation Bill jab pass nhi....'

Canada Cricket in Turmoil: Was Dilpreet Bajwa appointed captain after alleged links with Lawrence Bishnoi?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski kya zaroorat hai?'

24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski ky

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth 2, GOT star Peter Dinklage joins cast

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show

Alien: Earth Season 2 will see Adarsh Gourav share screen space with a formidable ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Peter Dinklage.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 04:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show
Adarsh Gourav and Peter Dinklage
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    In a significant global casting development, Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has come on board for the second season of Alien: Earth, joining Adarsh Gourav in the much-anticipated next chapter of the sci-fi series, which is set to begin filming next month. Following a widely acclaimed turn in Season 1, Adarsh returns to reprise his role as Slightly, a character noted for its emotional depth and complexity, earning him praise from audiences and critics internationally.

    Created by Noah Hawley, with Ridley Scott serving as executive producer, Alien: Earth has quickly established itself as a major global sci-fi title rating amongst the top shows of 2025. The addition of Peter Dinklage, best known for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, further elevates the scale and anticipation surrounding the upcoming season. 

    Speaking about returning to the series, Adarsh Gourav said, "Being a part of Alien: Earth has been an incredibly special experience for me. The response to Season 1, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging. Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in Season 2 is something I’m really looking forward to. Working with a team led by visionaries like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is inspiring in every sense, and being surrounded by such talented co-actors pushes you to constantly grow. I'm excited to get back on set and dive into this world again."

    Season 2 will see Adarsh share screen space with a formidable ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Peter Dinklage. With filming set to commence shortly, the upcoming season marks another significant milestone for Adarsh Gourav as he continues to expand his presence on the global stage.

    READ | Deepika Padukone to continue shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's King, Allu Arjun's Raaka in her second pregnancy

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski kya zaroorat hai?'
    24: Anil Kapoor's popular show to drop online, but puzzled netizens ask 'iski ky
    Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth Season 2, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins cast of Ridley Scott show
    Adarsh Gourav to return in Alien: Earth 2, GOT star Peter Dinklage joins cast
    Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction: 'I drank more than I should have'
    Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas remembers her battle with alcohol addiction
    Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every AI Builder Left Incomplete
    Why Vibe Coding Was Never Enough and How Vibe Solutioning Finishes the Arc Every
    The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's Most Powerful Financial Guardian
    The Intelligence Beneath the Interface: How AI Is Quietly Becoming the World's M
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
    Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
    Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
    Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
    Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
    Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge
    Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies
    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua
    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement