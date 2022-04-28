Adarsh Gourav talks about being stereotyped in Bollywood | Exclusive

Adarsh Gourav/Instagram

After achieving international acclaim with an excellent performance in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav is back with his next project The Sandman, the Hindi audio adaptation of the New York Times best-selling graphic novel series of the same name. During an exclusive interview with DNA for the audio series, Adarsh talked about his choice of becoming an actor and being stereotyped in the Hindi film industry.

When asked about his struggling phase, Adarsh told DNA, "I have never seen it as a struggling period. Since the time that I discovered that I could act, I saw this as something that I have a lot of fun doing. I was fortunate enough to have a family that could pay for my rent and I didn't have to worry about such expenses that a lot of my contemporaries had to when they came to Bombay."

The actor, who portrayed young Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan, continued that this is what he chose as he added, "I wasn't interested in academics as such, and this is what I chose, this and music. If I'm choosing this, then I can't feel like it's a burden on me so I just wanted to watch films, talk about films, and talk to people from all walks of life. Thus, I trained myself as an actor for a year, and went to Drama School Mumbai."

Talking about if he ever felt stereotyped in Bollywood, Adarsh told DNA, "Before The White Tiger, I feel like to a certain extent I probably did get stereotyped in the sense that it was harder for people to imagine me to play an urban character, and with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, that's changed a little bit. Because Zoya (Akhtar) thought that I could play a character from Bombay, and it's strange that nobody thought of that before because I grew up in Bombay."

"I think that it's just a matter of that one performance that sticks and when that sticks, people just trust you more, and your flexibility as an actor increases. And what you always knew that you could do, people start seeing that and I am grateful for that", the actor concluded.

For the unversed, Adarsh Gourav's next Hindi film is Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in which he stars with Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films, the film is slated to release in cinemas in 2023.



Coming back to The Sandman Hindi version, it has been released on Audible India on Thursday, April 28. Adarsh voices John Constantine, the antihero detective from the DC Comics universe in the audio series which also features several talented actors such as Tabu, Manoj Bajpayee, Kubbra Sait, and Vijay Varma among others.