Watch: Adarsh Gourav's Superboys Of Malegaon gets standing ovation at TIFF, emotional Nasir Shaikh hugs Zoya Akhtar

Superboys of Malegaon starring Adarsh Gourav received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and videos of the same are doing rounds on social media.

Superboys of Malegaon starring Adarsh Gourav recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and received a standing ovation from the audience. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film revolves around the life of Nasir Shaikh and a group of amateur filmmakers from Maharashtra's Malegaon.

The film was greeted with a standing ovation, and videos of the same are doing rounds on social media. In one of the clips, Nasir Shaikh can be seen crying and sharing a heartfelt hug with Zoya Akhtar. Sharing the video, Varun Grover wrote, "absolutely terrific response to the World Premiere of our film SUPERBOYS OF MALEGAON at @TIFF_NET last night. The Roy Thomson Hall was packed with love and our tears couldn’t stop."

Absolutely terrific response to the World Premiere of our film SUPERBOYS OF MALEGAON at @TIFF_NET last night.



The Roy Thomson Hall was packed with love and our tears couldn’t stop. pic.twitter.com/6Fl8UBQ9G8 — वरुण (@varungrover) September 14, 2024

In the viral video, the audience is seen giving Superboys of Malegaon a standing ovation, with cheers that visibly moved Nasir Shaikh. He wiped away tears before sharing a warm hug with Zoya Akhtar. Meanwhile, Reema Kagti was captured waving at the audience with a beaming smile.

Written by Varun Grover, Superboys of Malegaon also stars Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saqib Ayub, Manjiri Pupala, Anuj Singh Duhan, and Ali Abbas, among others. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters in January 2025 and will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

