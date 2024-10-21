Karan Johar's Dharma Production sells 50% stake to Adar Poonawalla for Rs 1000 crore.

Adar Poonawalla-led Serene Productions has entered into a binding agreement to invest Rs 1,000 crore into Karan Johar’s production company Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment (collectively, “Dharma”).

Through this investment, Serene Productions will hold a 50% stake in Dharma, with Karan Johar retaining the remaining 50% ownership. According to Etimes, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will now be valued at Rs 2000 crore.

Talking about the partnership, Adar Poonawalla, said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with one of the most iconic production houses in our nation, along with my friend Karan Johar. We hope to build and grow Dharma and scale even greater heights in the years to come."

Commenting on the partnership, Karan Johar, Executive Chairman of Dharma, stated, "From its inception, Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture. My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I've dedicated my career to expanding that vision. Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend, and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we're poised to elevate Dharma's legacy to new heights. This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional storytelling prowess and forward-thinking business strategies.”

He added, “It's about honoring our roots while embracing the future of global entertainment. Dharma's journey has been remarkable, and this collaboration opens up a world of possibilities for creating content that will resonate across borders and generations."

Dharma Productions is one of India’s leading film production companies founded by Yash Johar in 1976. The company has given several hits and blockbusters in Bollywood with movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhhie Gham, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Kill, and more. The last few productions of the company include Alia Bhatt’s Jigra and Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk’s Bad Newz. Some of the other movies lined up are Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan's Shankara, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

