Adah Sharma shares pics of ‘cracked lips’, reveals being dehydrated for 40 hours on The Kerala Story set: 'All worth it'

Adah Sharma shares BTS pics from sets of The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma is currently enjoying the success of her film The Kerala Story which has surpassed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to become the second highest-grossing film of the year. The actress recently shared some BTS pics from the sets of The Kerala Story and left fans shocked.

On Thursday, Adah Sharma took to her Instagram and shared some ‘wounded’ photos from the sets of The Kerala Story. In one of the pictures, Adah’s face was seen all bruised and her lips had cracks. In another photo, the actress gave a glimpse of her ‘bruised look’ from the movie and shoot location. In the last pic, the actress shared her adorable pic in two plaits.

Adah revealed that she shot the scene being hydrated for 40 hours in minus 16 degrees and captioned the post, “Sunkissed,After and Before from #TheKeralaStory Secret to chapped cracked lips like these ... dehydrate for 40 hours in minus 16 degrees ? #sunkissedmakeup #adahsharma @makeupbyshyam P.S. The mattress was kept to practice the fall... but we didn't use it #bruisedknees and chila hua elbows but ufff all so worth it the last pic is a handful of coconut oil in the hair, safety pins, and tight plaits.”

Netizens lauded the actress for her efforts and appreciated her. One of the comments read, “your hard work is unbelievable.” Another wrote, “great effort.” Another fan commented, “most talented actress of India.”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. Even after facing backlash and bans, the movie has managed to collect Rs 282.2 crore worlwide at the box office. Adah Sharma’s performance in the movie is also widely appreciated.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma will also be next seen in the Telugu film Question Mark. The actress also has Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando 4 in the pipeline.

