Adah Sharma shares health update after getting hospitalised due to diarrhoea and food allergy: 'I will be back soon'

Adah Sharma reveals she will do promotions wearing full sleeves clothes to hide her rashes.

Adah Sharma who is currently gearing up for the release of her web series Commando, was hospitalised due to severe food allergy and diarrhea. The actress now shared a health update with her fans and revealed that she will be going for an ayurvedic treatment and will be back soon.

On Friday, Adah Sharma took to her Instagram and shared the pictures of her rashes on the skim due to hives and penned a note updating fans about her health. The actress wrote, “Thank u sabko...Kahan Kahan se I got messages and kuch log Jo itne saal se I haven't met also , also adah fan clubs ( Thanks to all, I got messages from so many people who I haven’t even met for years) Disclaimer: Do not swipe if you are scared of rashes on skin images, thode daravne photos hai but I thought sirf Sundar pics share nahi karne chahiye on instagram na (pics are a little scary but I thought we should not share only beautiful pics on Instagram).”

The actress further revealed how she got the rashes on her skin and got hospitalised. The actress said, “I've been bimaar kuch din se. Hives aa gaye. Hives yeh horrible rash hai. Toh full sleeves pehen ke hide kar rahi thi..chehere pe aa gaye. Stress se ! So then I took dawai and turns out main allergic hu to the dawai so lots and lots of ulti ho gayi. Toh now ek doosri dawai aur injection leke , full sleeves aur pairon ko cover karke i will do promotions today (I have been ill for a few days now. I have horrible rashes so was hiding it by wearing full-sleeves clothes, but then it came on my face because of stress. So then I took medicines, but turns out I am allergic to the medicine and suffered from vomiting. So now I am taking another medicine and injection and will do promotions today by covering my legs and wearing full sleeves). ”

The actress further added, “Iske baad I promised my Amma I will take care of health. Toh kal, I'm leaving for a few days. Amma ne kaha hai radio trails, zoom interviews, promo shoot sab ho gaya ab health pe dhyaan do. I'm going to do an Ayurvedic treatment. I will be back soon. Tab Tak insta pe update karti rahoongi behind the scenes Commando ke . Bhavana Reddy ko Reddy hona next project yehich mahina start horaaah.woh Kya bolthe finger cross ...apna lao continue karke dena (So from tomorrow, i am leaving for a few days. Mother said all your interviews, radio trails, and promo shoots have been done, now take care of your health. I’ll keep updating behind the scenes from Commando on Instagram. Bhavana Reddy has to get ready for her next project which is starting this month only so fingers crossed. Continue showering your love).”

Netizens also shared their wishes for the actress’ good health in the comment section. One of the comments read, “take good care of yourself and get well soon.” Another fan commented, “wishing for your speedy recovery.” Another fan wrote, “Get well soon, it feels sad to see this.” Another wrote, “Get well soon ma’am, you are awesome on-screen as well as in real life. Take care.”

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma recently impressed fans with her acting skills in The Kerala Story. The actress' performance was appreciated widely and the film became one of the highest-grossers of the year. Now, the actress is all set to enthrall the audience with her upcoming web series Commando, wherein she will be seen in a high-octane role. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series is a spin-off of the Commando film franchise starring Vidyut Jammwal, however, the series stars a newcomer Prem Parrijaa opposite Adah Sharma.

Also starring Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shreya Chaudhary, and Manini Chaddha among others, Commando will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11.

Read Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now