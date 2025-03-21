Adah Sharma has garnered a massive fan following after the phenomenal success of The Kerala Story, which emerged as the highest-grossing female-led film of all time with a remarkable box-office collection of Rs 378 crore. Released in 2023, The Kerala Story sparked conversations around the sensitive topic of alleged forced conversions of Hindu and Christian women to Islam. Building on her momentum, Adah is now set to tackle another socially relevant issue with her upcoming film, Tumko Meri Kasam, which addresses the taboo surrounding IVF.

Speaking exclusively to DNA India, Adah claimed Tumko Meri Kasam will change the meaning of manhood. “The film speaks about a topic that a lot of people are scared to bring to light because it's a taboo subject. I think the film will give a new definition to the word ‘Mardangi’," she said.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Tumko Meri Kasam is inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF, who tackles the sensitive and often taboo topics of IVF and fertility. In the film, Adah plays Indira, the wife of Ajay Murdia. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh and Esha Deol.

Adah shared a touching anecdote about receiving a heartfelt voice note from veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was deeply impressed by her performance as Indira. “He was really kind and after watching the film, he sent me a 3-and-a-half minute voice note in so much detail about my performance. I was really touched and I think it's so generous of him, you know, being such a big star who works in India and outside. He's worked on some really big projects, given these varied performances and he still chose to take out time and speak in such detail about my performance. I was really happy,” she told DNA.

Further, Adah revealed Anupam's praise for her performance in The Kerala Story was particularly encouraging. “Even after Kerala story, he had called me up to tell me what he thought about my performance. He was like, in some scenes, I was like, how is she doing it? It looks so real. It doesn't look like she's acting. I just thought that's so encouraging you know from coming from him.”

Moreover, the veteran actor offered her valuable advice, emphasising the importance of marketing in today's industry. “He also did give me tips saying that you know it's not only about acting nowadays there's also marketing so please learn that because that's something not your strong point and you need to work on that because if you just act really well but it's not marketed well you know no one will even know that you're acting really well,” she added.

Produced by Indira Entertainment, Adah Sharma's Tumko Meri Kasam also stars Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney in pivotal roles. The film will be released in cinemas on March 21, 2025.