Adah Sharma quit studies after school, was rejected in several auditions before bagging her debut film 1920 in 2008, and then headlined the highest-grossing female-led film in India, The Kerala Story in 2023.

Adah Sharma was born in Mumbai to SL Sharma, a captain in the Indian Merchant Navy, and Sheila Sharma, a classical dancer. After completing school, she decided to quit studies and pursue a career in dance and acting. She graduated in Kathak from the Natraj Gopi Krishna Kathak Dance Academy in Mumbai, and has also trained in various other dance styles, including salsa, jazz, and ballet in the United States.

When she tried to enter the Hindi film industry, Adah faced several rejections in the auditions due to her looks. She talked about the same in an interview with IB Times in 2020, when she said, "Yes, during the initial phase of my career, I was told that 'you don't look good' and I took it to my heart. Gradually l realised that if they want to reject they will reject me irrespective of however I look. But if I am fit for a role, and have a flaw, they will rake you for a project."

Adah finally made her debut in the 2008 horror film 1920. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film earned twice its budget at the box office and Adah receieved unanimous praise for the portrayal of a possessed woman. She went on to play significant parts in other multiple hits like Hasee Toh Phasee, S/O Satyamurthy, Kshanam, and Commando 3 across multiple languages.

In 2023, Adah made headlines when she headlined the controversial film The Kerala Story. The Sudipto Sen directorial became the highest-grossing female-led film in India as it earned Rs 242 crore net at the domestic box office, surpassing Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which had collected Rs 150 crore and Rs 132 crore net in India respectively.

The actress is now collaborating again with the 1920 director Vikram Bhatt for Tumko Meri Kasam. Apart from Adah Sharma, the upcoming film also features Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Esha Deol, Meherzan Mazda, and Sushant Singh, and will release in cinemas worldwide on March 21.