Adah Sharma, who headlined the controversial film The Kerala Story in 2023, said that though she isn't scared of any relationships, her dream is to not get married.

Adah Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2008 horror film 1920, has often kept her private life a secret and there has been no reports around her relationships or rumoured boyfriends as well. Well, this could be due to the fact that the actress doesn't want to get married as she revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, when Adah was asked about her dream wedding outfit, she replied, "My dream is to not get married. It would be a nightmare if I want to get married." When she was further asked if she is scared of being in a relationship, Adah replied, "I'm not scared of any relationships. I don't know, but being at a wedding, I've had enough so much on screen that I've lost all the joy in real life. Mann uth gaya hai."

"But maybe if I had to marry somebody, I would do it in comfortable clothes. Or maybe, it would be more fun if I had to marry somebody in uncomfortable clothes, but then I would have to get someone who's sporting enough to do some theme type of thing. Like an extremely over-the-top, caricature-ish theme wedding. So that everyone can enjoy. Anyway, I don't know what's going to happen after this", she concluded.

In 2023, Adah headlined the controversial film The Kerala Story, which became the highest-grossing female-led film in India. The Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs 242 crore net at the domestic box office, surpassing Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which had collected Rs 150 crore and Rs 132 crore net in India respectively.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adah Sharma will be seen next in Tumko Meri Kasam. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, and Esha Deol in pivotal roles. Set to release on March 21, Tumko Meri Kasam is directed by Vikram Bhatt, who has previously made films such as Ghulam, Raaz, 1920, Awara Paagal Deewana, and Deewane Huye Pagal among others.