Adah Sharma issues FIRST statement after demise of grandmother, drops adorable moments with 'Paati': 'She passed away 3 days ago'

Adah Sharma's grandmother battled ulcerative colitis and diverticulitis for several weeks and was hospitalised for a month. She passed away on Sunday, November 23.

On Sunday, November 23, actress Adah Sharma faced a deeply personal loss as her cherished grandmother, affectionately known as “Paati,” passed away early in the morning at 5:30 am in Mumbai. Having battled ulcerative colitis and diverticulitis for several weeks, her grandmother’s health had been frail, leading to a month-long hospitalisation before her peaceful departure.

Adah, who shared an extraordinary bond with her grandmother, expressed her grief and love through a heartfelt tribute on social media. She posted a touching video montage filled with vibrant memories of Paati dancing and sharing joyous moments with her. Accompanying the video, Adah wrote, "Om shanti. This is how our Paati (my grandmother) would like to be remembered. Thank you to all of Kocha's teachers and students for celebrating her always. She passed away 3 days ago."

Known for their playful and affectionate “Party with Paati” videos that captured her grandmother’s spirited personality and zest for life, Adah’s posts often celebrated the warmth and humour that defined their relationship. Living under the same roof, Paati was not only a family elder but also Adah’s pillar of strength, inspiration, and unconditional love.

Following this profound loss, Adah and her mother plan to hold a memorial service in their hometown of Kerala, honoring her grandmother’s life and legacy. A source close to the family revealed, “Adah is closer to her grandmother than anyone else. She lives with her grandmother. Her grandmother has been in the hospital for the past month. Adah and her mother will be having a memorial service in their hometown in Kerala.”

Earlier this year, in August, Adah gave fans a glimpse into the vibrant celebrations of her grandmother’s birthday. She shared a lively video showing Paati joyfully dancing alongside friends and family, surrounded by love and music. The gathering featured them singing “Happy Birthday” and dancing to popular tracks like “Bareli Ke Bazaar Me” and “Sar Jo Tera Chakraye,” culminating in a heartfelt cake-cutting ceremony. Adah captioned the post with warmth and pride: “My Naani’s sweet 16th birthday #PartyWithPaati… Honoured to have the opportunity to be the cinematographer of my grandmother’s birthday bash.”

Adah’s connection with her grandmother extended beyond family ties, as she often spoke about Paati’s fierce protective nature, once mentioning how her grandmother would defend her fiercely from online negativity, embodying the role of a warrior in her life.

While mourning this significant loss, Adah continues to carry forward her career with quiet resilience, having recently garnered acclaim for her role in “The Kerala Story.” Yet, the memories of Paati’s laughter, love, and indomitable spirit remain a lasting source of comfort and inspiration for the actress and her family.