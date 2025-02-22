Every outsider wanted to have this 'one lucky chance', and so did Adah Sharma. Read on to know why she pretended to be Anu Malik's daughter.

The debate of nepotism vs outsiders is just getting bigger and more bitter with each passing year. On one side we have actors like Vineet Kumar Singh, who got recognition after spending a decade in Bollywood. On the other side, we have a few privileged actors who are still getting big projects because of their last name or influence.

However, this is also a fact that every outsider wants to be an insider and feel included in the film circle. Something similar happened with actress Adah Sharma, The outsider who made her debut in 2008 with 1920 and gave her biggest hit in 2023 with The Kerala Story. Recently, Adah appeared on Cyrus Broacha's podcast, and there she shared an interesting story about how she took the identity of a star kid to introduce herself to Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Adah said, "I attended the Heeramandi premiere and saw Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I became an actress because I thought I could dance. That was my only reason. So my friend told me to go and greet him. I went to Bhansali and said, 'Hello, I'm Adah.' He looked at me and said, "Adah...Anu Malik's daughter?"

Adah reveals why she lied to Bhansali

After hearing Bhansali, Adah thought, "So in that fraction of a second I thought should I say 'no, I've done The Kerela Story, Sunflower and I can dance, do 100 chakras'. Should I say all that or should I just play along, I've been asked a lot about nepotism in interviews. I'm getting a chance here, and I can just agree. So I said 'yes', and he asked, "How's dad?" I nodded in happiness, and he said, "Okay," and he left."

It's sad to know that a filmmaker like Bhansali doesn't know who Adah is, an actress who's been in the industry for over a decade. It's also amusing to know how Adah decided to ditch her own identity and pretend to be someone else. This shows that influence does have a major impact on the film industry. On the work front, Adah was last seen in Bastar: The Naxal Story.