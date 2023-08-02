Headlines

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

On Tuesday, Adah Sharma was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with severe diarrhoea and food allergy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma has been hospitalised right before promotions of her upcoming show Commando due to food allergy and severe diarrhoea. As per reports, she is under observation.

On Tuesday, the actress was rushed to hospital where she was diagnosed with severe diarrhoea and food allergy. A source close to the actress informed IANS, “She came down with a severe burst of stress hives and diarrhoea today morning. Currently, she is under observation.”

The streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer of its upcoming OTT series Commando, the spin-off of the film franchise, on Monday, July 31. Though the three Commando films have Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role, debutant Prem Parrijaa will essay the titular role in the show created and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The trailer begins with Pakistan aiming to target India with a deadly bio-weapon but their plans are thwarted by the Indian spy Kshitij, played by Vaibhav Tatwawadi. However, while being successful in getting the lab shut down, Kshitij gets arrested and is locked in Sahiwal Jail, the most secure jail in Pakistan.

Here comes Prem as Commando Virat and Adah Sharma as Bhavana Reddy, who take on the dangerous mission to secure Kshitij from the enemy territory. The 1-minute-and-46-second clip is loaded with the two actors in adrenaline-pumping action with a mix of punches and daredevil stunts.

The Commando franchise began in 2013 with Commando: A One Man Army with Vidyut and Pooja Chopra in the leading roles. In the 2017 sequel Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, Adah Sharma replaced Pooja as the leading lady and continued to share screen space with the IB 71 actor in Commando 3 in 2019.

Talking about making his debut in the Commando series, Prem said, "In the journey of bringing life to the character of Commando Virat, I had the extraordinary opportunity to work under the guidance of the esteemed director Vipul sir for my debut project. It's like a dream turned into reality for me. Since I was just 11 years old, I harbored the passion to become an actor, and Commando has been a monumental milestone in every sense."

Adah Sharma, who headlined the blockbuster The Kerala Story earlier this year, added, "I've played Bhavana Reddy in Commando 2 and 3. Wherever there is a Commando being made in the world Bhavana Reddy will be there even if it's for a few seconds but she will make sure she's there! Bhavana is the connecting factor between the OTT commando and the film."

Also starring Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shreya Chaudhary, and Manini Chaddha among others, Commando will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11.

 

 

