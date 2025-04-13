Adah Sharma became a showstopper at the recent Fashion Week, turning her ramp walk into a 'power walk' by holding a sword and showcasing her skills while walking the ramp.

Actress Adah Sharma recently became a showstopper at Bombay Times Fashion Week. The actress looked pretty by donning a heavy dark blue embroidered lehenga-choli with perfection. However, she also carried a sword with her, and that surprisingly added more zeal to her outfit. Adah walked the ramp holding the sword in her hand, and then she even flexed her muscles and displayed her sword fighting skills. Adah's look while swinging the sword and her stance stunned the onlookers, and they applauded her for bringing a new twist to the ramp walk. The video of her ramp walk went viral, with many netizens writing that she made it into a 'power walk'.

Several internet users praised Adah for displaying her skills while looking beautiful. A netizen wrote, "How graceful she is." Another netizen wrote, "She definitely watches Demon Slayer before Rampwalk." One of the netizens wrote, "Gurukuls with full-fledged arms and ammunition training, hand-to-hand combat guerilla warfares, urban guerilla warfare, strategic decisive thinking during foreign interference from the inside country during external wars, etc." An internet user wrote, "You are looking so gorgeous and elegant my dear." Another internet user wrote, "Excellent mind-blowing."

On the work front, Adah Sharma was last seen in Tumko Meri Kasam. The romantic drama was directed by Vikram Bhatt, and it also stars Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, and Ishwak Singh in key roles. The movie is based on the story of Ajay Murdia, the founder of the nationwide chain of fertility clinics, Indira IVF while incorporating some real facts about his life and career. Tumko Meri Kasam was released with mixed to negative reviews from critics and became a commercial disaster.