Adah Sharma gets brutally trolled after she compares herself with late Bappi Lahiri and asks 'who wore it better?'

Social media should be used wisely, as it has the power to make you viral with love or hatered. You can become a viral sensation or troller's favourite punching bag. Actress Adah Sharma also didn't realise that her post could go viral for the wrong reasons. The '1920' actress shared a collage of her and late singer-composer, Bappi Lahiri, to her Facebook. In the picture, Bappi Da is posing in his blingy avatar, and on his right, Adah is also showcasing her gold jewellery in a similar pose to Lahiri, in a braless outfit, exposing her cleavage.

Here's the post

Adah posted this picture with the caption, 'who wore it better?' Netizens went beserk over Sharma's insensitive timing and comparison. Within 23 hours the picture got over 10K reaction, mixed with angry, like, and love emotion. Well, Adah had to face the burnt of netizens' bashing comments. "At first try to understand your heights, and whom to compare with! Follow his works you can find that every person of bengal knows atleast one of his song completely and then ask them about you they hardly can told who you are! I'm Not underestimating you but telling the fact," said one user. While another Bappi Da fan added, "Shame on u...is this time to make fun..against this divine soul..."

One of the users also added, "Comparing for fun is different, but just after someone's demise? Sorry, but I thought only your movies were trash, looks like you have an even trashier upbringing and person." One of her followers added, "Don't compare with such a pure soul mam please. I respect both of you and the personality." One user bashed the actress and asserted, "Never expected this from u adah. What makes u so proud that u r comparing yourself with this divine soul. Your carrier is in the way to dark..."

Well, this might be a valuable lesson for Sharma, you need to time your post rightly, or else it can go against you with a major negative impact. Legendary composer-singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on 15 February. While it was presumed that Obstructive Sleep Disorder was the cause of death, his son, Bappa Lahiri said that he passed away due to heart failure.

