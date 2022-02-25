Adah Sharma deletes late Bappi Lahiri's comparison Facebook post, admits to be 'ill-timed'

On Thursday, actress Adah Sharma had got brutally trolled after she posted a comparison photo with late Bappi Lahiri. Now, we learnt that the actress has deleted the post. Sharma opened up about the infamous post and revealed that originally, the post is from 28 March 2020. While speaking to Times of India, the actress added that the Facebook post was not uploaded by her or her team this week, but it had been scheduled for posting by them a month in advance. Sadly, we lost Bappi Da last week, and the scheduled post turned out as ill-timed.

Here's the original post

Actress Adah Sharma didn't realise that her post could go viral for the wrong reasons. The '1920' actress shared a collage of her and late singer-composer, Bappi Lahiri, to her Facebook. In the picture, Bappi Da is posing in his blingy avatar, and on his right, Adah is also showcasing her gold jewellery in a similar pose to Lahiri, in a braless outfit, exposing her cleavage.

Adah posted this picture with the caption, 'who wore it better?' Netizens went beserk over Sharma's insensitive timing and comparison. Within 23 hours the picture got over 10K reaction, mixed with angry, like, and love emotion. Well, Adah had to face the burnt of netizens' bashing comments. "At first try to understand your heights, and whom to compare with! Follow his works you can find that every person of bengal knows atleast one of his song completely and then ask them about you they hardly can told who you are! I'm Not underestimating you but telling the fact," said one user. While another Bappi Da fan added, "Shame on u...is this time to make fun..against this divine soul..."

For the unversed, Legendary composer-singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on 15 February. While it was presumed that Obstructive Sleep Disorder was the cause of death, his son, Bappa Lahiri said that he passed away due to heart failure.