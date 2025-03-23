Adah Sharma stressed the importance of focusing on her craft, rather than worrying about box office numbers.

Adah Sharma's second film with director Sudipto Sen, Bastar: The Naxal Story, failed to match the success of their previous hit, The Kerala Story, struggling to make an impact at the box office.

Bastar garnered largely negative reviews from critics and earned a modest Rs 50 lakh on its opening day, with a total India gross collection of Rs 3.5 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. This lacklustre performance starkly contrasts with the impressive box office success of The Kerala Story, which thrived despite mixed reviews.

In an exclusive interview with DNA India, Adah Sharma stressed the importance of focusing on her craft, rather than worrying about box office numbers. She recalled that while filming The Kerala Story, she didn't anticipate its massive success, which became the highest-grossing female-led film of all time, earning Rs 378 crores. She maintains that as an actor, her priority should be delivering an authentic performance, rather than being distracted by commercial expectations.



“There's too many things, I think the only thing as an actor that one should do is not get distracted and concentrate on performance and then it comes and then, you know, you'd be able to evoke emotion in the audience. If I start thinking about some numbers of box office and things, I don't know if I will be able to give you an authentic, genuine performance,” she said when asked about the Bastar’s dismal performance.

She continued, “Also when we made Kerala Story, we never thought it was going to turn out to be the highest female-grossing film of all time. You know, 378 crores and it just... I didn't think of all of that and I think during that time, while doing it or even now after, I don't think those are the thoughts that should come to my head when I'm performing a character,” she added.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma is recently seen in Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film is inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF. In the film, Adah plays Indira, the wife of Ajay Murdia. The film, also starring Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Esha Deol and Durgesh Kumar, was released in theatres on March 21, 2025.