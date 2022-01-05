Actress Somy Ali reveals she proposed Salman Khan to marry, here's what happened

The Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali had a short-lived career in Bollywood. Somy was seen in films like 'Yaar Gadaar,' 'Andolan,' and 'Anth.' However, the actress personal life was more in news than her professional life.

Salman Khan and Somy Ali, were linked in the early '90s, and their relationship wasn't a secret from anyone. Recently in an interview with The Free Press Journal, Somy shared that she had a huge crush on the actor, and she had decided to marry Salman. "We used to watch Hindi films. I saw Maine Pyaar Kiya, and I had developed a crush on Salman. I had a dream that night, and I decided to go to India. When I was 16, it was ridiculous for me to think that I could go to Mumbai and marry him. Somy said that she started looking for a suitcase and told her mom that she's going to Mumbai to get married to Salman.”

Ali further narrated the incident when she proposed him about marriage. "We were heading to Nepal. I was sitting next to him. I just took out his photo, showed it to him. I told him, ‘I have come all the way to marry you!’ He said, ‘I have a girlfriend.’ I said that doesn’t matter. I was a teenager. Somy said that they got into relationship after she turned 17. The actress further said, "He did tell me first, ‘I love you.’ It didn’t take a lot of convincing.”

Recenly Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday, and a day before his birthday, he survived a non-venomous snakebite. The actor celebrated his birthday with friends and family at his farmhouse in Panvel with a midnight party. Now, videos from his birthday bash have gone viral on internet. Salman Khan can be seen cutting cake with his niece Ayat, his sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's daughter. The baby girl Ayat Sharma shares her birthday with the 'Sultan' star as she was born on 27 December 2019, the day when Salman Khan turned 54.

On work front Salman will next be seen in the much-awaited 'Tiger 3.'