Actress who once opened doors for Deepika, Ranveer; now star of two franchises worth Rs 4000 crore, has earned...

This actress once opened doors for Deepika Padukone on a film set, is now part of two film franchises that have earned Rs 4000 crore

Bollywood is full of rags to riches stories, of virtual nobodies who have made it big and established themselves big time. Many start out with small odd jobs while they wait to make it big, using that experience to learn more about Bollywood. A current star, considered one of the most promising actresses in the current generation, had a similar start, working as an assistant director on a number of films.

The actress who once ‘opened doors’ for Deepika Padukone

Sharvari Wagh, known simply as Sharvari, began her career as an actor with The Forgotten Army in 2020 and made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 the following year. But the actress had been active in the industry for years before that, stepping on her first set at the age of 18, working as an assistant director to Luv Ranjan on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and to Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Bajirao Mastani. In a recent interview, Sharvari shared that while working on Bajirao Mastani, one of her jobs on set was to open a big door on the set so that Deepika Padukone could walk for her entrance shot. The actress said that she spent a lot of hours opening doors for Deepika and Ranveer Singh for the sequence.

Sharvari’s Bollywood breakthrough

Her debut in 2021 with Bunty Aur Babli 2 was praised even though the film did not work at the box office. But it is 2024 that has been her breakthrough year. She tasted commercial success for the first time with the horror-comedy Munjya, followed by a cameo in the Netflix film Maharaj. But the biggest bag of her career was being cast in Alpha, the first female-led spy film from the YRF Spy Universe. Sharvari will share screen space with Alia Bhatt in the film. This means that the actress is now part of two cinematic universes. Munjya is part of the Maddock Horror Universe, while Alpha is in the YRF Spy Universe. Together, these two franchises have earned Rs 4000 crore at the box office.

