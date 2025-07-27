Actress Ruchi Gujjar booked for hitting producer with sandal, creating chaos at Mumbai theatre

The 27-year-old actress Ruchi Gujjar allegedly hit filmmaker Man Lal Singh with her sandal, threw a water bottle at him, and threatened to stop the film’s release.

Actress Ruchi Gujjar has been booked by Amboli police following a complaint from filmmaker Man Lal Singh, who accused her of assaulting him during the premiere of his film Solang Valley on Friday night at Cinepolis, Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West.

The 27-year-old actress allegedly hit Singh with her sandal, threw a water bottle at him, and threatened to stop the film’s release.

What Led to the Clash

According to Singh, he first came across Ruchi Gujjar in 2023 through his friend and co-producer Karan Singh Chauhan, who introduced her as a close acquaintance. While no financial dealings occurred between Singh and Gujjar, she later accused Chauhan of cheating her out of Rs. 25 lakh and claimed that the money was invested in Solang Valley. Singh, distancing himself from the dispute, removed Chauhan from the film’s production team.

Threats and Legal Action

Singh claimed that Gujjar had been messaging him for weeks, warning that she would stop the film’s release if her money was not returned. She also filed a petition at the City Civil Court in Dindoshi to halt the release, which was eventually dismissed.

On July 25, just before the premiere began, Gujjar allegedly arrived uninvited with multiple male and female bouncers and forced her way onto the second floor of the mall. Singh stated that she began shouting, creating a scene, and physically assaulted him by slapping him with her sandal and hurling a bottle at him. Her bouncers also allegedly roughed him up before the crowd intervened to protect him.

Police Action and Ongoing Case

Following the incident, Singh filed a police complaint at Versova Police Station. Ruchi Gujjar has been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to criminal trespass, causing hurt, intimidation, and provocation. Earlier, on July 24, Gujjar had also lodged an FIR against Chauhan, accusing him of cheating her out of Rs. 25 lakh. The case is currently under investigation.