This actress gave Bollywood's first Rs 100 crore hit and it's not Sridevi, Madhuri, Bhagyashree, Aishwarya, Deepika,Alia

This actress gave Bollywood's first Rs 100-crore hit; and it's not Sridevi, Madhuri, Aishwarya, Deepika or Priyanka

The 100-crore club in Bollywood is very common nowadays but there was a time when it was very tough for Hindi films to earn Rs 100 crore at the box-office. But now the prices of ticket have increased and with modernization the perspective of people towards films has also changed a lot and this is the reason why many films now enter the Rs 100 club. There are many actors and actresses who have now given Rs 100 crore films, including big names like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra etc.

But you would be surprised to know that that the first actress who acted in an Indian film that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark was not a popular name. Yes, you read that right! Notably, the 100-crore club was not established after the arrival of the Khans but the first Bollywood film which earned Rs 100 crore was Disco Dancer and it happened way back in 1982.

Disco Dancer was directed by Babbar Subhash and it stars Mithun Chakraborty and Kim in leading roles. Om Puri, Gita Siddharth and Karan Razdan also played important roles in the film.

Who is Kim Yashpal?

Kim Yashpal was popularly known as Kim but her real name was Satyakim Yashpal. Kim became hugely popular after the success of Disco Dancer but before Disco Dancer, she worked in many hit films like Naseeb (1981), Bulundi (1981), Ek Hi Maqsad (1988) and so on.

According to reports, Kim’s was in a live-in relationship with actor Danny Denzongpa and the two dated each other for around 7 years. However, the relationship ended after Danny got married to Queen of Sikkim, Gawa.

It is not known where is Kim Yashpal these days. There were also rumours that Kim is no more.