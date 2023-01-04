Actress Chahatt Khanna records statement in Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar

File Photo

On Tuesday, TV actress Chahatt Khanna recorded her statement before Delhi’s Patiala House Court in connection with Rs 200 crore extortion case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar’s close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November, had, as per sources, allegedly contacted models and actresses, on behalf of the conman, asked them to meet him or talk to him on the phone, and also given expensive gifts to actresses.

According to sources, Nikki Tamboli of Big Boss fame, Khanna of Bade Acche Lagte Hai fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry. "Irani had facilitated their meetings with Chandrasekhar. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts of renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," said a source.

"Chandrasekhar also transferred some Rs 5.20 lakh into the account of Patil, who has admitted to have met him but not in the jail. When Irani introduced Khanna to Chandrasekhar, the actress has allegedly given Rs 2 lakh and a blue-coloured Versace watch," the source added.

Chandrasekhar had also allegedly deposited Rs 2 lakh into the account of Singh and later gifted her an LV bag. She was, later on, given Rs 1.5 lakh more. Irani got an amount of Rs 10 lakh from Chandrasekhar for introducing him to Tamboli, and she gave Rs 1.5 lakh to Tamboli. Later on, Chandrasekhar gave her a Gucci bag and Rs 2 lakh on their first meeting, said sources.

Earlier, Chahatt responded to these reports and stated that the facts are 'twisted,' and she will clarify her side when the 'right time comes.' In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress said,"actually, there is a lot that I want to say, but then I feel why should I have to clarify myself. It makes no sense right now. It is not the time when I should or I need to clarify myself," Khanna stated. Chahatt confirmed that she will definitely talk, not to defend herself, but to reveal what actually happened. "Right now, what the media knows is just half of the whole story,” Chahatt added.

